Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Actor Johnny Depp arrived at London's High Court on Monday (July 20) to hear the testimony of his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, on the tenth day of his libel case against The Sun.

Amber Heard: Johnny Depp hit me during row over pre-nuptial agreement

 US actress Amber Heard takes the witness stand in ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case.
BBC News
Depp and Heard arrive at court on third week of trial [Video]

Depp and Heard arrive at court on third week of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published

Amber Heard to begin giving evidence at Johnny Depp libel trial

 Actor and model to face questioning over 14 allegations of domestic violence against Depp
Independent

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, UK: All the nasty bits of the trial - and it's all nasty

 Johnny Depp is suing a tabloid for libel but the real combatants at the London trial are Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, who says she was abused.
USATODAY.com

London's iconic Beefeaters to be made redundant due to lockdown's impact on tourism

 At least two have taken voluntary redundancies but HRP has warned compulsory redundancies will be enforced
Independent
Anti-Pakistan protest in London demands justice for Baloch community [Video]

Anti-Pakistan protest in London demands justice for Baloch community

A massive protest was organised by Bramsh Solidarity Committee on July 19 against the killings of baloch women in Balochistan at the hands of death squads and Pakistani paramilitary forces in Balochistan province of Pakistan. The protesters raised slogans against the ever increasing human rights violation in Balochistan and against the Harnai incident where Pakistan Army killed the family of Qaisar Chalgarri including his 9-year-old daughter Naz Bibi. A large number of political activists, intellectuals, women and children in Balochistan province are victims of enforced disappearances by the security agencies. A large number of Baloch, who have taken asylum in Europe and other parts of the world, continue to hold protests to raise the support of international community and pressurise Pakistan and its security agencies to stop human rights violations in Balochistan. Leader of Balochistan Raji Zrumbesh, Abdullah Baloch said, "Pakistan unleashed its death squads to create havoc and terror in Balochistan. They want to frighten the whole Baloch community by killing innocent Baloch women and attacking houses so people feel insecure."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Hong Kong: UK set to suspend extradition treaty with ex-colony

 It comes amid rising tensions between London and Beijing over a controversial national security law.
BBC News

Pic of Johnny Depp Covered in Ice Cream Emerges Online Amid Libel Trial Against the Sun

Pic of Johnny Depp Covered in Ice Cream Emerges Online Amid Libel Trial Against the Sun Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp is currently suing British newspaper The Sun over a 2018...
WorldNews - Published


Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published
Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London as his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, continues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Amber Heard partied at Coachella days after alleged Johnny Depp attack [Video]

Amber Heard partied at Coachella days after alleged Johnny Depp attack

Amber Heard displayed no visible injuries the day after she was allegedly attacked by Johnny Depp at her 30th birthday party, and continued her celebrations at the Coachella music festival, a court has..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published