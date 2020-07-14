Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case

Anti-Pakistan protest in London demands justice for Baloch community



A massive protest was organised by Bramsh Solidarity Committee on July 19 against the killings of baloch women in Balochistan at the hands of death squads and Pakistani paramilitary forces in Balochistan province of Pakistan. The protesters raised slogans against the ever increasing human rights violation in Balochistan and against the Harnai incident where Pakistan Army killed the family of Qaisar Chalgarri including his 9-year-old daughter Naz Bibi. A large number of political activists, intellectuals, women and children in Balochistan province are victims of enforced disappearances by the security agencies. A large number of Baloch, who have taken asylum in Europe and other parts of the world, continue to hold protests to raise the support of international community and pressurise Pakistan and its security agencies to stop human rights violations in Balochistan. Leader of Balochistan Raji Zrumbesh, Abdullah Baloch said, "Pakistan unleashed its death squads to create havoc and terror in Balochistan. They want to frighten the whole Baloch community by killing innocent Baloch women and attacking houses so people feel insecure."

