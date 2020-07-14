Global  
 

Johnny Depp departs court on third week of trial
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Johnny Depp departs court on third week of trial

Johnny Depp departs court on third week of trial

Johnny Depp departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her [Video]

Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood star's libel action against a British tabloid. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case [Video]

Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case

Actor Johnny Depp arrived at London's High Court on Monday (July 20) to hear the testimony of his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, on the tenth day of his libel case against The Sun.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Depp and Heard arrive at court on third week of trial [Video]

Depp and Heard arrive at court on third week of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive on eighth day of trial [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive on eighth day of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the eighth day of Depp's libel action against News Groups Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial [Video]

Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Depp and Heard arrive for day seven of libel trial [Video]

Depp and Heard arrive for day seven of libel trial

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

