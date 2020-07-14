Johnny Depp departs court on third week of trial

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood star's libel action against a British tabloid. Joe Davies reports.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the eighth day of Depp's libel action against News Groups Newspapers.
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere.
Camilla visits the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust where she launches 'The Duchess of Cornwall' helicopter.
The Duke and The Duchess of Cornwall visit Tintagel Castle in Cornwall where they officially open Tintagel Footbridge.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that the UK is suspending the extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely".
Kate Bingham, the chairwoman of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, is hopeful there will be a Covid-19 vaccine ready by the end of the year, but it would be more realistic to say it would be ready for next year.
Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Amber Heard displayed no visible injuries the day after she was allegedly attacked by Johnny Depp at her 30th birthday party, and continued her celebrations at the Coachella music festival, a court has..
