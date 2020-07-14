Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court

Johnny Depp departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood star's libel action against a British tabloid. Joe Davies reports.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the eighth day of Depp's libel action against News Groups Newspapers.
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere.
Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, with ministers attending in person for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.
The Oxford University vaccine team has published its phase one trial data. The findings suggest the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and induces an immune reaction. Professor Andrew Pollard says that the "new results are very encouraging".
Camilla visits the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust where she launches 'The Duchess of Cornwall' helicopter.
