Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice for the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times [Video]

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times

Amber Heard claimed her ex-husband Johnny Depp "explicitly threatened to k*ll" her "many times" during the course of their marriage while testifying in court on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Johnny Depp accused me of having affair with 'pumpkin-head' Leonardo DiCaprio, claims Amber Heard

 34-year-old alleges series of attempts to control her by former partner as libel trial enters third week
Independent

‘I’m not lying’: Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City LONDON (Reuters) – American actress Amber Heard..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp departs court on third week of trial [Video]

Johnny Depp departs court on third week of trial

Johnny Depp departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her [Video]

Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood star's libel action against a British tabloid. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Royal Courts of Justice Royal Courts of Justice court building in London, England

Depp and Heard arrive at court on third week of trial [Video]

Depp and Heard arrive at court on third week of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive on eighth day of trial [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive on eighth day of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the eighth day of Depp's libel action against News Groups Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial [Video]

Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published

News UK News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Cabinet ministers meet for first time since lockdown [Video]

Cabinet ministers meet for first time since lockdown

Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, with ministers attending in person for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published
Covid-19 vaccine: "New results are very encouraging" [Video]

Covid-19 vaccine: "New results are very encouraging"

The Oxford University vaccine team has published its phase one trial data. The findings suggest the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and induces an immune reaction. Professor Andrew Pollard says that the "new results are very encouraging". Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01Published
Camilla visits the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust [Video]

Camilla visits the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust

Camilla visits the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust where she launches 'The Duchess of Cornwall' helicopter. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:31Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Security Guard Testifies in Johnny Depp Trial About the Night Amber Heard Threw His Phone Off a Balcony

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are pictured leaving court after another day in court for a libel case...
Just Jared - Published

Johnny Depp Says He Told Amber Heard to Stop Doing Nude Scenes to Be Taken Seriously as an Actress

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen arriving for another day in court during the libel trial on...
Just Jared - Published

Amber Heard Had No Visible Injuries From Alleged Fight With Johnny Depp, Hollywood Stylist Testifies

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice for another day in court for a...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBC.ca



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amber Heard claims she feared for her life [Video]

Amber Heard claims she feared for her life

Johnny Depp's ex-wife has told his libel trial against The Sun newspaper that she was subjected to repeated and regular violence.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:11Published
Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case [Video]

Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case

Actor Johnny Depp arrived at London's High Court on Monday (July 20) to hear the testimony of his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, on the tenth day of his libel case against The Sun.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court [Video]

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court

Day 10 of Johnny Depp's libel action against the publishers of The Sun, where Amber Heard is due to give evidence

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:47Published