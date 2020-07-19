Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye holds his first presidential rally in SC
Video Credit: Complex News and In The Know - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Kanye holds his first presidential rally in SC

Kanye holds his first presidential rally in SC

West held the first rally of his presidential bid in Charleston, SC where he talked about his stances on abortion, modern day race relations, and much more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Says He and Kim Kardashian Considered Aborting North West During Campaign Rally

Kanye West held his first-ever presidential rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston on...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •SBS


Kanye West to hold first presidential rally in South Carolina

Rapper asks fans to sign petition calling for him to be added to election ballot
Independent - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comContactMusicDeutsche WelleIndian ExpressTMZ.comSBS


Kanye West Breaks Down in Tears Explaining Anti-Abortion Stance at Presidential Rally: ‘I Almost Killed My Daughter’

Kanye West took the stage for his first presidential rally, where he went from being in good spirits...
Billboard.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally [Video]

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally Kanye West held the first campaign event for his 2020 presidential run on Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina. During the rally, West made a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion [Video]

Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion

Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally [Video]

Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally

Kanye West has been urged to seek "serious help" following his outburst on slavery and abortion at his first presidential rally yesterday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published