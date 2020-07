Lee Health hospitals reach 96 percent capacity

A spokesperson for Lee Health says they plan to open 100 more hospital beds by the first week of August, but they may not open any field hospitals due to hurricane season.

RIGHT NOW- FIRE INVESTIGATORS DONOT BELIEVE THE FIRE WASSUSPICIOUS.LEE HEALTH IS JUST A HANDFUL OFPATIENTS AWAY FROM REACHINGCAPACITY.THEIR C-E-O TOLD REPORTERS INTHEIR PRESS BRIEFING TODAY THEIRHOSPITALS ARE 96-PERCENT FULL.FOX 4’S RACHEL LOYD IS ASKINGWHAT’S NEXT.LLINTRO: THEY’RE PLAN IS STILLIN PLACE TO OPEN 100 MOREHOSPITAL BEDSBUT THEY’RELOOKING AT DOING THAT BY THEFIRST WEEK OF AUGUST.

THEY’STILL DOING URGENT SURGERIES ANDELECTIVE PROCEDURES THAT DON’TREQUIRE HOSPITALIZATION.THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES IN LEECOUNTY WENT FROM A LITTLE OVER12 thousand FRIDAY TO 12,906TODAY.A JUMP BY NEARLY 900 OVER THEWEEKEND.

LEE HEALTH’S CEO DOCTORANTONUCCI TALKED ABOUT THEIRCOVID NUMBERS.We have 33 COVID patients onventilators and 56 in theintensive care unit.TODAY THEY HAVE A TOTAL OF 335COVID PATIENTS IN THEIRHOSPITALS.

AND THE AVAILABLEROOM FOR NEW PATIENTS FLUCTUATESDAY BY DAYSTAYING PRETTY CLOSETO THE CAPACITY MARK FOR THEENTIRE SYSTEM.

THURSDAY LEEHEALTH REPORTED THEIR HOSPITALSWERE AT 98 PERCENT OPERATIONALCAPACITY.Current census is at 96 percentof staff operational beds with26.7% of those being COVIDpatients.ONLY ABOUT 13 PERCENT OF THEIRICU ROOMS ARE AVAILABLE.ACCORDING TO THE AGENCY FORHEALTHCARE ADMINISTRATION.

CAPECORAL HOSPITAL ONLY HAVING OTO SPARE.

LEE MEMORIAL HAS THREEAND GULF COAST MEDICAL HAS FIVEOPEN ICU ROOMS.A SPOKESPERSON FOR LEE HEALTHSAYS ANOTHER FIELD HOSPITALDURING THIS SURGE OF COVID-19 ISUNLIKELY DUE TO HURRICANESEASON, BUT THE DIVISION OFEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WOULD HAVETHE FINAL SAY.

FS "As weapproach hurricane season, Idon’t think we would see a tenthospital like we did before."LLTAG: LEE MEMORIAL HOSPITALONLY HAS ABOUT 31 HOSPITAL BEDSAVAILABLE THAT’S 9 PERCENT OFALL THE BEDS IN THEIR FACI