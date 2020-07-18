CASA of Harrison County hosting back to school donation drive

Friend.

- - the harrison county court - appointed special - advocates is hosting a back to- school donation drive - harrison county casa is asking- the public to please donate - school supplies monday through- friday from 9am to 4pm, until - saturday august 1st from 10am t- 12pm.

- they are asking for simple- donations of common school- supplies like crayons, pencils,- binders and notebooks, pen- and paper, and clear bookbags.- for a full list of supplies the- need visit their website at:- casa- harrison county dot org or call- the number on your screen at- - - -