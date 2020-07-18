Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CASA of Harrison County hosting back to school donation drive
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
CASA of Harrison County hosting back to school donation drive
CASA of Harrison County is hosting a back to school donation drive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Friend.

- - the harrison county court - appointed special - advocates is hosting a back to- school donation drive - harrison county casa is asking- the public to please donate - school supplies monday through- friday from 9am to 4pm, until - saturday august 1st from 10am t- 12pm.

- they are asking for simple- donations of common school- supplies like crayons, pencils,- binders and notebooks, pen- and paper, and clear bookbags.- for a full list of supplies the- need visit their website at:- casa- harrison county dot org or call- the number on your screen at- - - -




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CASA of Harrison County hosting school supply drive [Video]

CASA of Harrison County hosting school supply drive

CASA has long been known as a non-profit group that helps children during the legal process and court proceedings in cases of alleged abuse or neglect.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
United Way back-to-school supply drive [Video]

United Way back-to-school supply drive

While some school districts are still deciding how they will proceed with social distanced learning, students are still in need of supplies. 23ABC is sponsoring the United Way of Kern County's back to..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:50Published