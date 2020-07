COVID Cases Surge, Trump To Resume Regular Coronavirus Briefings

President Donald Trump said Monday he'll resume regular coronavirus briefings.

This comes as the United States experiences a resurgence of cases.

"We have had this big flare-up in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places,... I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings." The acknowledgment came as Trump's advisers debate a return to the daily briefings.

CNN reports briefings were a hallmark of the pandemic's earlier days.