Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Results 'Extremely Encouraging,' U.K. Government Says Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:09s - Published 2 minutes ago Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Results 'Extremely Encouraging,' U.K. Government Says A senior British official called the latest news on an Oxford University team's potential coronavirus vaccine "extremely encouraging" on Monday. The news comes as hospitals across the country continue to grapple with an influx in COVID patients. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ellie Brownstein RT @SafetyPinDaily: Oxford coronavirus vaccine induces strong immune response, early trial results suggest || via: nbcnews https://t.co/YtH… 13 seconds ago wp1957 RT @ReutersUK: First human trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise https://t.co/tIW7nEBCCT 16 seconds ago CNN International “When we look at the immune responses, they are present in everybody.” Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institu… https://t.co/nR9NRrusQ0 21 seconds ago StewartStevensonMSP Oxford coronavirus vaccine is ‘safe’ and produces immune reaction, first study results show https://t.co/ezKYV2ONY0 31 seconds ago SafetyPin-Daily Oxford coronavirus vaccine induces strong immune response, early trial results suggest || via: nbcnews https://t.co/YtHQ3HZpkj 1 minute ago Anand Patel Something good to start your day with. Oxford coronavirus vaccine triggers immune response, trial shows | World ne… https://t.co/CjURa8GoQT 2 minutes ago Terry hoover RT @jilevin: Oxford coronavirus vaccine induces strong immune response: The vaccine was found to produce both antibodies and virus-killing… 2 minutes ago EL SHERIFF ⚪️ RT @CNN: “When we look at the immune responses, they are present in everybody.” Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at the Unive… 2 minutes ago