Killing Of Men's Rights Attorney In San Bernardino County Might Be Connected To Shooting At Federal Judge's Home Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:25s - Published 6 minutes ago Killing Of Men's Rights Attorney In San Bernardino County Might Be Connected To Shooting At Federal Judge's Home The killing of a prominent men's right movement attorney in San Bernardino County may be linked to the shooting at a New Jersey home of a federal judge, a law enforcement source said Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Beth Snowflake @ResisterForever Just saw news that he is suspect in killing another attorney who fought for men’s rights. This was… https://t.co/kVaAq1bp5e 21 seconds ago Stephanie Guzman RT @MikeRogersTV: NEW: The killing of a prominent men's right movement attorney in San Bernardino County may be linked to the shooting at t… 45 seconds ago tommy77 RT @CBSLA: NEW: The killing of a prominent men's right movement attorney in San Bernardino County may be linked to the shooting at the New… 2 minutes ago