Sources: Angelucci Killing Connected To Shooting At Federal Judge's New Jersey Home
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Sources: Angelucci Killing Connected To Shooting At Federal Judge's New Jersey Home

Sources: Angelucci Killing Connected To Shooting At Federal Judge's New Jersey Home

CBS News reported Tuesday that the killing of a San Bernardino County attorney and the shooting at a federal judge's home in New Jersey are connected.

