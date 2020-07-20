Global  
 

N.J. Federal Judge’s Son Fatally Shot, Husband Wounded In Shooting At North Brunswick Home
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
N.J. Federal Judge’s Son Fatally Shot, Husband Wounded In Shooting At North Brunswick Home

N.J. Federal Judge’s Son Fatally Shot, Husband Wounded In Shooting At North Brunswick Home

The husband and son of a federal judge were shot at their home Sunday in New Jersey.

Judge Esther Salas was unharmed, but her 20-year-old son did not survive.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Report: Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at their North Brunswick home

Mark Anderl, a prominent defense attorney, was critically injured and his son killed after being shot...
USATODAY.com


Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New...
Seattle Times


Gunman Dressed As FedEx Driver Kills Son, Wounds Husband Of New Jersey Federal Judge

A gunman dressed as a FedEx driver reportedly entered the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Court...
NPR


Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband [Video]

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband

Local media reported a gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery man opened fire at the New Jersey home of federal judge Esther Salas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio
Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J. [Video]

Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J.

The search continues for a gunman who shot a federal judge's family in New Jersey, killing her 20-year-old son. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from the scene in North Brunswick.

Credit: CBS 2 New York
Gunman Kills Federal Judge's Son, Shoots Husband At Home In North Brunswick [Video]

Gunman Kills Federal Judge's Son, Shoots Husband At Home In North Brunswick

Investigaotrs say the gunman was posing as a delivery driver.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly