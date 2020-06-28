Global  
 

Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J.

Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J.

The search continues for a gunman who shot a federal judge's family in New Jersey, killing her 20-year-old son.

CBS2's John Dias has the latest from the scene in North Brunswick.

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot at family home

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot at family home A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Gunman Kills Federal Judge's Son, Shoots Husband At Home In North Brunswick [Video]

Gunman Kills Federal Judge's Son, Shoots Husband At Home In North Brunswick

Investigaotrs say the gunman was posing as a delivery driver.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:02Published
Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal Judge [Video]

Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal Judge

Federal Judge Esther Salas was not injured, but her husband was wounded and the couple's 20-year-old son was killed. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:50Published
Judge Rules Migrant Children Must Be Released From Detention Centers [Video]

Judge Rules Migrant Children Must Be Released From Detention Centers

A federal judge ruled that the U.S. government must release migrant children from family detention centers. Judge Dolly M. Gee said they must be released to their parents or to “available suitable..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published