Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J.
The search continues for a gunman who shot a federal judge's family in New Jersey, killing her 20-year-old son.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest from the scene in North Brunswick.
Gunman Kills Federal Judge's Son, Shoots Husband At Home In North BrunswickInvestigaotrs say the gunman was posing as a delivery driver.
Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal JudgeFederal Judge Esther Salas was not injured, but her husband was wounded and the couple's 20-year-old son was killed. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the story.
