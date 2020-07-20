Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Investigation Continues In Shooting At N.J. Federal Judge's Home
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Investigation Continues In Shooting At N.J. Federal Judge's Home

Investigation Continues In Shooting At N.J. Federal Judge's Home

The man who police believe shot and killed the judge's son and wounded her husband was found dead Monday in upstate New York.

CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING: FBI Identifies Suspect in Shooting of Federal Judge’s Family

BREAKING: FBI Identifies Suspect in Shooting of Federal Judge’s Family The FBI has identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of the husband and son of a federal judge at...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


What we know about the shooting at federal judge Esther Salas' home in New Jersey

Here's what we know about a shooting that reportedly left prominent defense attorney Mark Anderl in...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


North Brunswick NJ shooting: Suspected gunman allegedly found dead

The suspect in the shooting that killed a federal judge's son and injured her husband at their...
Delawareonline - Published


Tweets about this

LLERO_ONLINE

'LLERO Judge Salas is the first Latina judge appointed to the federal bench in the state. The search for the gunmen contin… https://t.co/jpWEkTGw66 11 hours ago

ERosenquest

Eugene Rosenquest RT @Maffei2022: Sadly this country continues to spiral out of control. WHERE ARE OUR LEADERS! #MIA #NoLeadership https://t.co/Sc06fxXotn 12 hours ago

Section917

Section917 The hostile takeover of America continues ... https://t.co/JjwRjEnAij 12 hours ago

Maffei2022

Mike Maffei 🇺🇸 Sadly this country continues to spiral out of control. WHERE ARE OUR LEADERS! #MIA #NoLeadership https://t.co/Sc06fxXotn 15 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband [Video]

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband

Local media reported a gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery man opened fire at the New Jersey home of federal judge Esther Salas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:33Published