Gunman Suspected Of Ambushing Federal Judge’s Family Inside New Jersey Home Found Dead
The gunman suspected of ambushing a federal judge’s family inside their New Jersey home has been found dead.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
N.J. Federal Judge’s Son Fatally Shot, Husband Wounded In Shooting At North Brunswick HomeThe husband and son of a federal judge were shot at their home Sunday in New Jersey. Judge Esther Salas was unharmed, but her 20-year-old son did not survive. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husbandLocal media reported a gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery man opened fire at the New Jersey home of federal judge Esther Salas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J.The search continues for a gunman who shot a federal judge's family in New Jersey, killing her 20-year-old son. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from the scene in North Brunswick.