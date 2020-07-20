Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gunman Suspected Of Ambushing Federal Judge’s Family Inside New Jersey Home Found Dead
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Gunman Suspected Of Ambushing Federal Judge’s Family Inside New Jersey Home Found Dead

Gunman Suspected Of Ambushing Federal Judge’s Family Inside New Jersey Home Found Dead

The gunman suspected of ambushing a federal judge’s family inside their New Jersey home has been found dead.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Man found dead may be linked to shooting at Epstein judge's house

Man found dead may be linked to shooting at Epstein judge's house A gunman posing as a FedEx delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot at New Jersey home

A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsNYTimes.comABA JournalSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesNPR


Gunman opens fire at home of U.S. judge, killing her son, injuring husband

A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and...
CTV News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

N.J. Federal Judge’s Son Fatally Shot, Husband Wounded In Shooting At North Brunswick Home [Video]

N.J. Federal Judge’s Son Fatally Shot, Husband Wounded In Shooting At North Brunswick Home

The husband and son of a federal judge were shot at their home Sunday in New Jersey. Judge Esther Salas was unharmed, but her 20-year-old son did not survive. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published
Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband [Video]

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband

Local media reported a gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery man opened fire at the New Jersey home of federal judge Esther Salas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:33Published
Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J. [Video]

Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J.

The search continues for a gunman who shot a federal judge's family in New Jersey, killing her 20-year-old son. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from the scene in North Brunswick.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:35Published