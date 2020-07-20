Gunman Suspected Of Ambushing Federal Judge’s Family Inside New Jersey Home Found Dead

The gunman suspected of ambushing a federal judge’s family inside their New Jersey home has been found dead.

A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and...

A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and...

A gunman posing as a FedEx delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and...