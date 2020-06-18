Global  
 

Harry Dunn's mother makes appeal to Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Harry Dunn's mother makes appeal to Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo

Harry Dunn's mother makes appeal to Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo

Charlotte Charles, the mother of Harry Dunn, has made an appeal to Boris Johnson and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo as the pair met at Downing Street.

Harry Dunn: UK powerless to force extradition of suspect, says Raab

 Teen's mother pleads with government to make son 'top priority' during US secretary of state's London visit
Independent

Harry Dunn: Make case 'top priority' at US state visit

 Charlotte Charles, Harry Dunn's mother says 'please, please, please discuss Harry".
BBC News
Harry Dunn's mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son 'top priority'

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte Charles urged Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo to discuss the case of her son nearly one year on from his death during Mr Pompeo’s visit to London on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published
Harry Dunn's mother reacts to news of crash warning 25 years ago

Harry Dunn's mother reacts to news of crash warning 25 years ago

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles reacts to news that a Foreign Office official raised concerns over the potential for a car crash involving a diplomatic immunity claim 25 years before the death of Harry Dunn, documents before the High Court have revealed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

