Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.8%.

Leading the group were shares of Nabors Industries, up about 21.8% and shares of SM Energy up about 20.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 6.1% as a group, led by PBF Energy, trading up by about 13.1% and Suncor Energy, trading higher by about 9.1% on Tuesday.




