'India among countries with lowest Covid death rate': Health Ministry

The Health Ministry has said that India is among the countries with the lowest Covid death rate globally.

'COVID-19 deaths per million population stand at 20.4 per million which is amongst lowest in the world', said Rajesh Bhushan, OSD in the Health Ministry.

He also stressed that aggressive testing is the biggest weapon in the fight against Covid.

Watch the full video for all the details.