Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Fires Artistic Director Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations



The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on Monday fired a senior artistic director amid allegations of sexual harassment. The dance company is an iconic institution in the world of Black performing arts. The theater is also one of the most prominent dance companies in America. 51-year-old Troy Powell was dismissed from his position as director of Ailey's junior touring company. According to CNN, Powell also served as a teacher at The Ailey School in New York City.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970