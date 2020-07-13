Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor

|
New York City says child care will be available for 100K children in the fall as schools partially reopenNew York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was exhausting all options to expand its child care capacity and accomadate more than 100,000 children.
NYC mayor 'heartbroken' over killing of 1 year oldNew York City's mayor called the killed of a 1 year old child over the weekend 'heartbreaking' Monday as he started his daily coronavirus briefing. Mayor Bill de..
NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower
Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country'
Chicago won't see 'Portland-style deployment' of federal agents, Mayor Lori Lightfoot saysChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would not be deploying unnamed federal officers to the city, as seen in Portland
Trump Seeks to Stop Counting Unauthorized Immigrants in Drawing House DistrictsCritics described the move as unconstitutional and a transparent attempt to help Republicans.
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Fires Artistic Director Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Coronavirus Live Updates: E.U. Agrees to $857 Billion Stimulus DealThe landmark deal would issue grants to hard-hit members of the bloc. A temporary hospital in New York City that cost $52 million treated only 79 virus patients.
