Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor
Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor

Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he would take U.S. President Donald Trump to court if he went forward with a threat to send federal officers to help police the country's most populous city, but predicted that Trump was bluffing.

