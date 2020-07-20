Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: 1,635 new cases, 31 new deaths
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
COVID-19: 1,635 new cases, 31 new deaths

COVID-19: 1,635 new cases, 31 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,635 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mississippi state departmen- of health reported- - - - 1,635 new coronavirus cases and- 31 new deaths.- one is in harrison and one is i- jackson counties.

- the statewide total now stands- at 45 -thousand-524 - confirmed cases and 1 thousand- 389 deaths.

- hancock county is now at 212- - - - cases and still 14 deaths.- harrison county is now at 1,521- total cases and 20 deaths.- jackson county is now at 1,183- cases and 23 deaths.- stone county is now at 109 case- - - - and 2 deaths.

George county , - has 192 total cases and 3 death- on the other side of the coast,- pearl river county- stands at 383 total cases and - still 32




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cases pass 14.4 million world wide; Beijing eases restrictions after no new cases

US deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 140,000, while a resurgence of cases in Asian countries prompted...
Brisbane Times - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald


Covid-19: Maharashtra adds 8,240 new cases; deaths top 12,000

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,18,695 on Monday with the addition of 8,240 new cases, while...
IndiaTimes - Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Victoria confirms 374 new virus infections, three deaths

Covid-19 coronavirus: Victoria confirms 374 new virus infections, three deaths Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state's total to 6289 cases.There are...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MSDH reports 1,635 new coronavirus cases, 31 new deaths Tuesday [Video]

MSDH reports 1,635 new coronavirus cases, 31 new deaths Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,635 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths Tuesday, July 21.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Dallas County Reports Large Decline In Daily Coronavirus Cases With 734, Along With 11 More Deaths [Video]

Dallas County Reports Large Decline In Daily Coronavirus Cases With 734, Along With 11 More Deaths

"One day does not make a trend but this is an encouraging data point," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published
Covid update: USA military drill with S. Korea hit; 77% Delhiites susceptible [Video]

Covid update: USA military drill with S. Korea hit; 77% Delhiites susceptible

From the NITI Aayog briefing the media about the progress of India's indigenous vaccine trials, to a serological survey suggesting that 77% Delhi residents are still susceptible - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published