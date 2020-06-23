Global  
 

Virtual back to school drive seeks community support
Virtual back to school drive seeks community support
Even back to school drives are happening virtually this year.
18 years old ... and four deaths.

Teachers say they want to get back to the classroom, but they want to do it safely.

Even back to school "supply" drives are happening virtually this year.

In bleckley county, state farm agent lindsey dykes is asking the community to support community in schools of cochran /bleckley county.

From now until the end of the month, you can purchase a back to school kit for as little as five dollars.

And to keep things socially distant, items purchased go straight to the school system.

"you would be surprised how many kids don't have the supplies for school.

I think having things like that, even something as simple as a bookbag or a notebook just helps get those kids in the position for success.

The littlest things like that make the biggest impact on their education."

You can also drop off donations at heartland




BlakeyMeghan

Meghan Blakey RT @KleinFoundation: With COVID 19, school will look a little different this year, & there will be a greater need for supplies. To assist,… 1 hour ago

KleinFoundation

Klein Ed Foundation With COVID 19, school will look a little different this year, & there will be a greater need for supplies. To assis… https://t.co/iPIJaKNhnG 2 hours ago

SADDnation

SADD Nation As the new school year comes back around, this week's #VirtualVolunteerism efforts are geared toward collecting sch… https://t.co/wnMqnyx7KN 2 hours ago

SF_BrianMarston

Brian Marston RT @JoseSotoSF: A Virtual Back to School Drive to support @No1isHomeless, @TFAMiamiDade and @BrowardEdFound until August 7, 2020. You can h… 3 hours ago

BBBSNEFL

BBBS Northeast FL Every year, Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts a Back to School Drive to support our youth best prepare for their schoo… https://t.co/6ZqO7ZhR4b 4 hours ago

UnitedWayFC

UW Franklin County Blooming Backpacks looks a bit different this year! Women's Way's annual back-to-school drive has gone virtual and… https://t.co/Gxyxk3LN9l 4 hours ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News A back-to-school drive for virtual learning? Atlanta group explains dire need for supplies https://t.co/UwwAdRJAKP 14 hours ago

SWHDaz

Southwest Human Development One small donation can make a BIG difference in supporting a child's education! Donate supplies like pencils, noteb… https://t.co/Hia6I0Sdto 15 hours ago


