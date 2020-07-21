Report: NFL Players Union Says There Will Be No Preseason Games

KCENNews The NFL Players Association says 95 players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. That number is u… https://t.co/K5eUtOhIDa 9 minutes ago
Firstpost Sports The perception that footballers do not live up to their social responsibilities has been debunked by their “incredi… https://t.co/iuOvMjQ1KZ 6 days ago
Pat Leonard While union holds economic leverage, CBA says absent a new agreement, teams can require players to report 'on time'… https://t.co/nkgsGhWCns 6 days ago
NFL offers players to scrap all preseason gamesNFL offers players to scrap all preseason games
NFL, players agree on COVID-19 testing planNFL, players agree on COVID-19 testing plan
NFL sets training camp report datesNFL training camp is apparently ready to roll with teams receiving word Saturday of a July 28th date for all players to report.