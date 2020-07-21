Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: NFL Players Union Says There Will Be No Preseason Games
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Report: NFL Players Union Says There Will Be No Preseason Games
NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo was the first to break the news.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sources: NFL offers players no preseason games

The NFL on Monday offered the NFL Players' Association to play no preseason games this summer, a...
ESPN - Published


Tweets about this

6NewsCTX

KCENNews The NFL Players Association says 95 players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. That number is u… https://t.co/K5eUtOhIDa 9 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports The perception that footballers do not live up to their social responsibilities has been debunked by their “incredi… https://t.co/iuOvMjQ1KZ 6 days ago

PLeonardNYDN

Pat Leonard While union holds economic leverage, CBA says absent a new agreement, teams can require players to report 'on time'… https://t.co/nkgsGhWCns 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

NFL offers players to scrap all preseason games [Video]

NFL offers players to scrap all preseason games

NFL offers players to scrap all preseason games

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:14Published
NFL, players agree on COVID-19 testing plan [Video]

NFL, players agree on COVID-19 testing plan

NFL, players agree on COVID-19 testing plan

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:49Published
NFL sets training camp report dates [Video]

NFL sets training camp report dates

NFL training camp is apparently ready to roll with teams receiving word Saturday of a July 28th date for all players to report.

Credit: WXXVPublished