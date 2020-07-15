Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teachers learn online teaching
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Teachers learn online teaching

Teachers learn online teaching

We talk to local teachers about the difficulty of teaching kids digitally... they are learning new techniques just in case.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In our area are tackling an important task, figuring out how to set up a socially distanced classroom, while also teaching online.

News 12's taylor bishop explains how some are learning how to make that happen this school year, in our top local story.

"children are always learning, it's just a question of what they are learning sometimes" teachers in our area are tackling an important task, figuring out how to set up a socially distanced classroom while also teaching online.

"i would much rather be teaching in person especially with the little ones.

It's a little bit more difficult to do some of the online virtual activities with them" teachers say their will be some hardships with teaching online and in-person.

"having a conversation online is very different then having a conversation in person, but i would feel very confident teaching virtually" earlier today superintendent dr. bryan johnson hosted a virtual town hall for parents on hamilton county schools reopening plan.

"there is this growing question throughout the community in regards to what is the trigger that will be the determining factor for when our students will be out of school.

This effort was to try to make our thinking visible, and we want to thank our local health departments" schools in hamilton county are set to start on august 12th.

" i will do everything i can to help you learn it but ultimately especially at this stage i really want to prepare students to take charge of their own learning" in chattanooga, taylor bishop news 12.

The




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

5 Tips for Yoga Teachers

Yoga teaching is not just about teaching different poses or mediation. It is a big responsibility for...
WorldNews - Published

Reliance Jio Announces ‘Jio Glass’ Mixed Reality Glasses

Reliance Jio, one of India’s biggest telecom networks, has announced mixed reality glasses called...
Fossbytes - Published


Tweets about this

nancymworth

Nancy Worth RT @Literature_Lady: Since so many of us are teaching online this fall (or hybrid), I thought I'd share some tips I have learned over the y… 2 minutes ago

Colaistebride

Coláiste Bríde D22 RT @DrJohnODonoghue: So three-in-four or three quarters of parents felt their children did learn enough during the lockdown. Well done to a… 50 minutes ago

SilentAmericans

The Silent Majority @bluemango20 @jedbettman @GovRonDeSantis Those high risk teachers who don’t return to work will be teaching the kid… https://t.co/rIJJY9i3Y7 1 hour ago

TonbridgeDaily

TonbridgeDaily @TheSussexGarden Teacher bashing must stop. Teachers have worked very long hours throughout lockdown, teaching onli… https://t.co/D20DRFMWLI 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Facing History and Ourselves: Program Challenges Students and Educators to Rethink How We Teach Hist [Video]

Facing History and Ourselves: Program Challenges Students and Educators to Rethink How We Teach Hist

Roger Brooks, of CEO Facing History and Ourselves, a teaching program that uses lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry and hate. “We believe that if you..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:08Published
Singer Harshdeep Kaur's take on future of music teaching and learning [Video]

Singer Harshdeep Kaur's take on future of music teaching and learning

As part of HT City Spotlight, musician Shekhar Ravjiani, Chairman & Co-founder of GIIS Atul Temurnikar and singer Harshdeep Kaur engaged in a lively discussion on the importance of training young..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:51Published
How Many North Texas ISDs Will Delay In-Person Teaching? [Video]

How Many North Texas ISDs Will Delay In-Person Teaching?

How Many North Texas ISDs Will Delay In-Person Teaching?

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:43Published