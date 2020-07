Family of man killed by LVMPD files lawsuit Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:38s - Published 9 hours ago Family of man killed by LVMPD files lawsuit in federal court. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LAS VEGAS METRO POLICE...FILES A NEW LAWSUIT IN FEDERALCOURT.JORGE GOMEZ WAS KILLED AT ABLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST INFRONT OF THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSEIN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS ON JUNEFIRST.YOU'RE LOOKING AT VIDEO OFGOMEZ AT THE PROTEST.POLICE SAY...HE WAS WEARING CARRYING ANASSAULT RIFLE AND POINTED IT ATOFFICERS BEFORE HE WAS SHOT.THE LAWSUIT CLAIMS ...GOMEZ'S FIRST AND SECONDAMMENDEMENT RIGHTS WEREVIOLATED BY OFFICERS.IT ALSO CLAIMS...HE NEVER POINTED HIS GUN ATANYONE.THE OFFICERS WERE NOT WEARINGBODY CAMERAS AT THE TIME OF THESHOOTING.V





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Family to sue LVMPD over death of Jorge Gomez



A family continuing to fight for justice after a man was shot and killed by the LVMPD. The family has filed a lawsuit against the department after the 25 year old Jorge Gomez was killed during a Black.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:53 Published 20 minutes ago