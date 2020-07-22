Car crash in Canada leads to death, serious injuries; police seeking help finding footage

A car crash in Toronto, Canada resulted in one death and multiple injuries on Sunday.

(July 19) According to a press release disctributed by the Toronto Police Service, "It is reported that a 23-year-old man was driving a silver Audi A4 westbound on Lawrence Avenue East, approaching McMillan Avenue, when he was involved in a collision with a Jeep.

Another 23-year-old man was seated in the rear of the Audi and received fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

The front-seat passenger received serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep received minor injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision.

The investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services.

Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators."