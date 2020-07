U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:12s - Published U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate China called the demand "an outrageous and unjustified move which will sabotage China-U.S. relations." This report produced by Zachary Goelman. 0

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Houston Largest city in Texas US orders China to close Houston consulate The U.S. ordered China to close its Houston consulate in what a Chinese official called an outrageous and unjustified move. Media reports in Houston said that..

Related news from verified sources China vows revenge after U.S. orders consulate in Houston to close China is vowing retaliation after the U.S. ordered Beijing to close its consulate in Houston. China...

