Judge removes gag order in George Floyd case Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 9 minutes ago Judge removes gag order in George Floyd case A judge has lifted a gag order against the 4 former Minneapolis police officers charged with George Floyd's death. The order prevented the former officers and their attorneys from publicly speaking about the case. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERSCHARGED IN GEORGE FLOYD'SDEATH.THE ORDER PREVENTED THE FORMEROFFICERS AND THEIR ATTORNEYSFROM PUBLICLY SPEAKING ABOUTTHE CASE.ALL 4 OFFICERS MADE A COURTAPPEARANCE ON TUESDAY.FORMER OFFICER DEREK CHAUVIN --WHO WAS SEEN ON CAMERA KNEELINGON FLOYD'S NECK IS FACINGSECOND-DEGREE MURDER.THE THREE OTHER OFFICERS THATWERE ON THE SCENE ARE CHARGEDWITH SECOND DEGREE AIDING ANDABETTING MURDER.25-30 FEDS GO HOME CHANTS







You Might Like



Tweets about this