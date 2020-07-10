The Baltimore Orioles for the second straight year were forced to reshuffle their Opening Day starting pitcher at the last minute.

Arm fatigue forces Means out as Orioles Opening Day starter

Tommy Milone has been around the big leagues for almost a decade.

Helot.

But never whathappen on Friday.

HeOrioles new opening daystarter.

Tommy Milone, OriolesPitcher: Itto be the only time that ithappens.

So I got to take itas that and be just reallyexcited about it.

The3━yea━old left gets the ballwhen the Birds visit Bostonstart the season.

Milone:definitely ready for theopportunity and ready to getgoing.

Brandon Hyde, OriolesManager: Itto be able to tell him.

Hisreaction was priceless.

He wasjust really excited.

Milone: Ithink what heis probably just the big smileI had on my face.obviously something I didnexpect coming in.

And he hadno reason to in February whenhe signed with Baltimore aweek into spring training asmore of a veteran depth guthan anything else.

Milone: Idotime a no━roster invitee madean opening day start.

So, Idobe something thatrecord books?

Milone replacthe Ostarter, John Means, who wasscratched with arm fatigue.Orioles Manager Brandon Hydesays ther’reallygood chanceal━star should make his 2020debut during the second seriesof the season against theMarlins.

Hyde also saysreliever Hunter Harveyis still sore with some elbowtightness.

Adding that its amuscular injury so their nthat concerned.

He says itsquote’doubtfulon the 3━man opening dayroster.

