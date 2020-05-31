PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 laid the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project via video conferencing.

Centre has provided funds for the project under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for freshwater household tap connections.

Project aims to cover 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749 households.

It is an important component for state government to achieve its goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and his MPs and MLAs joined the program from Imphal.