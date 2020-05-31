Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:45s - Published
PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 laid the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project via video conferencing.

Centre has provided funds for the project under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for freshwater household tap connections.

Project aims to cover 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749 households.

It is an important component for state government to achieve its goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and his MPs and MLAs joined the program from Imphal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Indore women made 'swadeshi-rakhi' for PM Modi [Video]

Indore women made 'swadeshi-rakhi' for PM Modi

A group of women in Indore made 'rakhis' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They also made 'rakhis' for soldiers.The 'rakhis' were made under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to avoid Chinese product claimed Member of Parliament from Indore, Shankar Lalwani. "Women made 'rakhis' by using home material and even from 'Gobar' (cow dung). After sending 'rakhis' to PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and soldiers, we will sell them in local area and distribute the money among the women who made them," said Shankar Lalwani.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published

Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi

 In Tripura and Mizoram too, youth have abandoned the path of violence and the Bru-Reang refugees are now moving towards a better life, PM Modi said in his..
IndiaTimes

N. Biren Singh N. Biren Singh Indian politician

COVID-19 infected cases rise up in Manipur after returnees tested positive: CM Biren Singh [Video]

COVID-19 infected cases rise up in Manipur after returnees tested positive: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said COVID-19 infected cases have risen up in Manipur after returnees tested positive. "Number of COVID-19 cases is going up as returnees are testing positive in Manipur. State government has decided to extend lockdown period, we are ready to follow the Central govt decision" said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Najma Heptulla Najma Heptulla PB Acharya has been sworn as Governor of Manipur in Jun 19


Manipur Manipur State in North-east India

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur water supply project

 The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the State government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. The project outlay..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Manipur water supply project today

 The Central Government initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with..
DNA

Member of parliament Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

UK government quietly cuts international aid by £2.9 billion as MPs leave parliament for summer

 Dominic Raab accused of 'callous' move in time of international emergency
Independent

Coronavirus: UK's pandemic planning an 'astonishing failure', say MPs

 A committee says the economic reaction to Covid-19 was rushed and the impact could be long-term.
BBC News

Britain at risk of becoming 'cultural wasteland' with widespread closures and redundancies in arts sector, MPs warn

 Committee says £1.5bn injection 'was too late for many in the sector'
Independent

Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) member of a state government of India

Rajasthan Speaker to move Supreme Court over HC 'direction'

 Rajasthan Assembly Speaker on Wednesday said he will move the Supreme Court, a day after receiving a “direction” from the high court to defer action on the..
IndiaTimes

Another breather for Sachin Pilot camp, Rajasthan HC verdict on July 24

 Rajasthan High Court will pronounce on July 24 order on a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.
DNA

Congress has absolute majority in Rajasthan assembly: Party

 The Congress has absolute majority in the Rajasthan assembly, the party asserted on Sunday, a day ahead of court hearing on its rebel MLAs' petitions challenging..
IndiaTimes

Imphal Imphal Capital City in Manipur, India

Manipur ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun [Video]

Manipur ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun

Additional Director General of Police ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal on July 18. He has reportedly been taken to the hospital. More details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Manipur ADGP Arvind Kumar shoots self with service gun, being operated at hospital in Imphal

 Local media agencies reported that Kumar shot himself inside his office chamber at around 1 PM in the afternoon.
DNA
Stash of ammunition believed to be of World War-II era found in Imphal [Video]

Stash of ammunition believed to be of World War-II era found in Imphal

The stash of ammunition including live cartridges discovered by a person while levelling plot of land in Imphal's Moreh. The items are believed to be of World War-II era. Speaking on it, ASP (Law and Order) of Moreh, Sangboi Gangte said, "It has been safely removed from residential area."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur water supply project

The Central Government initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity...
DNA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Northeast has potential to become India’s growth engine, says Narendra Modi

He made these remarks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Manipur water supply project via...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

RKRajBJP

Ritik Raj Kumar RT @BJP4India: LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation Stone for Manipur water supply project. https://t.co/nY6ZyXL8Qd 3 seconds ago

sameerpatel13

sameer patel PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur water supply project The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important com… https://t.co/EMKxkVBptK 39 seconds ago

sameerpatel13

sameer patel PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur water supply project: Key points https://t.co/raYvad8j7G 42 seconds ago

HinduNatl

Hindu NationalIst RT @Rajupan17611580: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project via video conferencing https://t.co/xAIijwSOm8 via NaM… 2 minutes ago

deepakjagtapbjp

@deepak jagtap RT @ChDadaPatil: Watch @BJP4India's broadcast: LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation Stone for Manipur water supply project. https://t.co/6gcg31t7GY 2 minutes ago

Rajupan17611580

Raj pandey PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project via video conferencing https://t.co/xAIijwSOm8 via… https://t.co/mBz89QgrQw 3 minutes ago

jknewstoday

JK News Today Modi lays foundation stone of Manipur water supply project https://t.co/n1A6MDAosP 8 minutes ago

TiwaryNiranjan

Niranjan Tiwary RT @ANI: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project through video conferencing https://t.co… 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

CM Gehlot lays foundation stone for drinking water projects [Video]

CM Gehlot lays foundation stone for drinking water projects

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation stone of Bisalpur-Prithviraj Nagar Drinking Water Project Phase-1, Stage-1 and Bisalpur-Jaipur Drinking Water Project Phase-1, Stage-2 through..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published