Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'To the Extreme'
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Dave Franco has confirmed he will play US rapper Vanilla Ice in a new biopic, 'To The Extreme', which has been in development "for a while".

