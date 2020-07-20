Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'To the Extreme'
Video Credit:
Bang Media
- Duration: 01:17s - Published
39 seconds ago
Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'To the Extreme'
Dave Franco has confirmed he will play US rapper Vanilla Ice in a new biopic, 'To The Extreme', which has been in development "for a while".
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Yo, VIP, let’s kick it! Dave Franco will play rapper Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic titled “To...
The Wrap - Published
14 hours ago Also reported by •
AceShowbiz
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
What Your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Says About You A new OnePoll survey found that people who like strawberry ice cream like doing laundry, watching sci-fi movies, and listening to jazz. People who picked vanilla are more introverted, prefer dogs over.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:33 Published 2 days ago
The Rental movie clip - Shower Cam The Rental movie clip - Shower Cam - Plot synopsis: Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:24 Published 3 days ago