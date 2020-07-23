Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dave Franco Is Vanilla Ice
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Dave Franco Is Vanilla Ice
Here's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dave Franco to Play Vanilla Ice in New Biopic

All together now: "Ice ice baby." Dave Franco is set to play Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic. The...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizThe WrapBelfast Telegraph


What Else for July 23, 2020

“Alright stop. Collaborate and listen. Ice is back with a brand new invention.” A biopic. I had...
Lainey Gossip - Published


Tweets about this

IAMCLAAS

Claas 🤘🏽Resident B.A.M.F 🖕🏽 RT @Faygoluvers: Vanilla Ice Biopic Starring Dave Franco " To The Extreme" To Start Pre Production Soon - Our good Juggalo Homie himself is… 15 minutes ago

OfficialBAM30

B RT @enews: Dave Franco to Play Vanilla Ice in New Biopic https://t.co/as7RBVZ2Vs 20 minutes ago

ANightOfHorror

A Night of Horror Dave Franco To Play Vanilla Ice In New Biopic https://t.co/cZXyMU2yl7 23 minutes ago

IndiaJewelJax

Melanin Monroe RT @PageSix: Dave Franco is set to play rapper Vanilla Ice in an 'Extreme' biopic https://t.co/nGv7rHqSp3 https://t.co/k0Ok8rcr9l 38 minutes ago

theloopca

The Loop Inexplicably, yet perfectly, Dave Franco has been cast to portray Vanilla Ice in the rapper's upcoming biopic. https://t.co/cgNEtwTs3S 43 minutes ago

PageSix

Page Six Dave Franco is set to play rapper Vanilla Ice in an 'Extreme' biopic https://t.co/nGv7rHqSp3 https://t.co/k0Ok8rcr9l 43 minutes ago

hot1005fm

Hot 100.5 FM Dave Franco to Play Vanilla Ice in Comedic Biopic https://t.co/n6Is0ew5Yi https://t.co/aP9HbXeIxt 46 minutes ago

R0LANDAROUND

Roland 🖖 Well, I must say that I am rather intrigued! https://t.co/WhFXwtJcW1 47 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'To the Extreme' [Video]

Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'To the Extreme'

Dave Franco has confirmed he will play US rapper Vanilla Ice in a new biopic, 'To The Extreme', which has been in development "for a while".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:17Published