'Think we have a winner': Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, briefed the media about the government's agreement with Pfizer regarding Covid vaccine doses.

The $1.95 billion deal will entail delivery of 10 crore doses immediately after approval of the vaccine, followed by 50 crore doses later.

The US remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic, with over 38 lakh cases and 1.41 lakh cases so far.