Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pa. Health. Dept.: 962 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Statewide Total To 104,358
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Pa. Health. Dept.: 962 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Statewide Total To 104,358

Pa. Health. Dept.: 962 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Statewide Total To 104,358

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 962 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 16 more deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India could soon reach 1 million coronavirus cases as it struggles to contain outbreak

India could soon reach 1 million coronavirus cases as it struggles to contain outbreak New Delhi (CNN)India has recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past four days, as the country...
WorldNews - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health provides daily update

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health provides daily update The Ministry of Health will be providing its daily Covid-19 update at 1pm. It comes after three new...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

allymrowe

M'Rowé Ally RT @DeItaOne: ALABAMA CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY 2,399 ON THURSDAY TO 74,212 TOTAL, THE HIGHEST SINGLE-DAY INCREASE SINCE PANDEMIC STARTED -… 25 seconds ago

USAloveGOD

🖤❤Christine💋#Winning RT @CattHarmony: It's not a surprise CDC inflated coronavirus cases & deaths - over 3,700 virus deaths were really caused by intentional &… 3 minutes ago

rajeshkshitij

Rajesh Kshitij #Chhattisgarh - 371 new #COVID19 positive cases & 157 discharges reported in state today. Now total number of posit… https://t.co/dNvQpw6gFV 6 minutes ago

CVFutrell

Chris Futrell RT @stephnthecity: The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 20%. @WKRN… 17 minutes ago

DJRiter

DJC RT @HowardBallou: 48,053 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 1,436 deaths https://t.co/co9QmPX9uv 18 minutes ago

stephnthecity

Stephanie Langston The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 20%.… https://t.co/y9KEARgmVK 18 minutes ago

HowardBallou

Howard Ballou 48,053 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 1,436 deaths https://t.co/co9QmPX9uv 20 minutes ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Pa. Health. Dept.: 962 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Statewide Total To 104,358 https://t.co/7Pym1p6fa7 23 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 147 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 147 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 147 new Coronavirus cases Thursday out of 1,172 test results, and two additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 45,554 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 45,554

A total of 45,554 people have died in the UK after testing positive forcoronavirus, with 297,146 confirmed cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
COVID-19: Record 54,897 samples tested in UP on July 22 [Video]

COVID-19: Record 54,897 samples tested in UP on July 22

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on July 23 stated that a new benchmark has been set in COVID-19 samples testing in the state. "Yesterday, 54, 897 samples have been tested..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published