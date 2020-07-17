Global  
 

President Trump Cancels Jacksonville Segment Of Republican National Convention
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:46s
President Trump Cancels Jacksonville Segment Of Republican National Convention

President Trump Cancels Jacksonville Segment Of Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump has called off the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville citing 'flare-up' of coronavirus, but said the North Carolina events are still on.

President Trump Cancels Jacksonville Portion Of Republican National Convention

Delegates to the convention will still meet in North Carolina as planned, but Trump's keynote...
'It would have been wrong': Trump bows to pandemic, scraps Republican convention

Donald Trump has cancelled plans to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida,...
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump's grand GOP convention plans shrink as virus surges

President Donald Trump's plans for a grand convention keep shrinking. The Republican National...
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer be holding a large gathering in Florida in August to accept the Republican Party's nomination, after a spike in coronavirus cases in the..

President Trump says he's now sending about 200 federal troops to Chicago and other cities to combat violence. This is the same action President Trump took in Portland.

The national vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baijayant Jay Panda stated that Bollywood have connections with mafia operating with Pakistan.

