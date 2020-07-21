Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago Activists Sue Over Deployment Of Federal Agents
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Chicago Activists Sue Over Deployment Of Federal Agents

Chicago Activists Sue Over Deployment Of Federal Agents

Chicago activists are suing in an effort to try to stop a surge of federal agents ordered by President Donald Trump.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chicago won't see 'Portland-style deployment' of federal agents, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would not be deploying unnamed...
USATODAY.com - Published

ACLU, Chicago Police Union Clash On Reported Federal Agent Deployment

ACLU, Chicago Police Union Clash On Reported Federal Agent Deployment Watch VideoChicago is bracing for a reported 150 federal agents from the Homeland Security Department...
Newsy - Published

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot opposes President Donald Trump's plan to send federal agents to the city

(Natural News) The Trump administration is planning to send federal law enforcement officers to...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this

__WhiPP__

Whiskey Pete's *Closed for Shelter in Place* RT @GhostfactKillah: Chicago activists are suing the Trump administration over military deployment to Chicago. https://t.co/zngy2jYyLo 11 minutes ago

GhostfactKillah

Sharlene King Chicago activists are suing the Trump administration over military deployment to Chicago. https://t.co/zngy2jYyLo 23 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter Sues Over Plan To Send Surge Of Federal Agents To Chicago [Video]

Black Lives Matter Sues Over Plan To Send Surge Of Federal Agents To Chicago

As President Donald Trump prepares to send a “surge of federal law enforcement” to Chicago to help fight violent crime, Black Lives Matter Chicago is seeking a court order to prevent a repeat of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:03Published
Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities [Video]

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to the Democratic-run cities of Chicago and Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime in an escalation of his "law and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:26Published
Mayors Push Back Against Trump Plan To Deploy Federal Law Enforcement [Video]

Mayors Push Back Against Trump Plan To Deploy Federal Law Enforcement

Skyler Henry reports on Trump administration promising federal authorities will be sent to troubled cities (7-22-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:47Published