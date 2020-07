Children's Hospital COVID-19 Training

UNKNOWN PERIOD OFTIME." IT'S A SCHOOLYEAR THAT SHOULD BEUNLIKE ANY OTHER."TO HELP THE SCHOOLSYSTEMS GO THROUGHTHIS AND PROVIDERESOURCES FROMPEDIATRIC EXPERTS, WENEED TO ANTICIPATEWHAT QUESTIONSTHEY'RE GOING TO HAVE,WHAT QUESTIONS THEPARENTS ARE GOING TOHAVE, AND WHAT ARETHEY GOING TO NEED."TO HELP PREPARE STAFFAT WESTSIDECOMMUNITY SCHOOLS,MEGAN CONNELLY ANDCHILDREN'S HOSPITALHAVE PUT FORTH A PILOTPROGRAM."ALL OF OUR SCHOOLNURSES, OUR HEALTHAIDS, AND FRONT OFFICEADMINISTRATIVE AREPARTICIPATING IN COVIDTRAINING WITHCHILDREN'S HOSPITALEXPERTS." THATTRAINING ALSOINCLUDES TEACHERS,WHERE THEY FIRSTBECOME STUDENTS."WHAT ARE THESYMPTOMS OF COVID-19?HOW CAN YOU PREVENTTHE SPREAD?

WHAT TODO IF YOU FEEL THAT ACHILD HAS COME TOSCHOOL WITHSYMPTOMS, SO WEWANTED FIRST TOPROVIDE THAT TYPE OFEDUCATION." MASKS AREALSO ANOTHER BIG PARTOF THE TRAINING,STARTING WITH THEBASICS."HOW TO ENCOURAGETHE KIDS TO WEARMASKS, HOW TO WEARTHEM CORRECTLY, THEHYGIENE-RELATED TOMASKS BECAUSE WENEED THOSE MASKS TOCONTINUALLY BEWASHEDAPPROPRIATELY."EXPLAINING TOSTUDENTS, BOTH YOUNGAND OLD, WHY MASKSARE NECESSARY ISCRITICAL TO THISPROGRAM, AS THAT HELPCOMES IN THE FORM OFTHESE VIDEOS.NATS OF VIDEOCONNELLY SAYS IT'SINEVITABLE THAT KIDSWILL COME TO SCHOOLWITH SOME SYMPTOMS,SO THE RESPONSE ISCRUCIAL.BUT A PROGRAM LIKETHIS WHERE MULTIPLEORGANIZATIONS WORKTOGETHER IS KEY TOSTAYING AHEAD "SOPARTNERSHIPS IS THEONLY WAY THAT WE'REGOING TO BE ABLE TOGET THROUGH THISPANDEMIC." IN OMAHA,JOHN MADDEN 3NNCONNELLY SAYS THEPROGRAM ISVOLUNTARY, SO IF THEPARENTS GIVEPERMISSION, THEN ONCESTAFF IDENTIFIES APOTENTIALLY SICKSTUDENT, STAFF CAN GOTHROUGH A CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL HELPLINE THENPOSSIBLY A TELEHEALTHAPPOINTMENTAFTERWARD TODETERMINE THE PROPERACTION.WESTSIDE SCHOOLSPLAN TO START THEIRSCHOOL YEAR ONAUGUST 18TH.