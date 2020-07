White House, Senate Republicans Inch Closer To Coronavirus Relief Proposal Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:07s - Published 2 minutes ago White House, Senate Republicans Inch Closer To Coronavirus Relief Proposal Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Thursday that the White House and Senate Republicans have reached a "fundamental agreement" on their opening offer for the next phase of coronavirus response legislation, but differences over key portions of the proposal delayed hopes of quickly moving forward to negotiations with Democrats. 0

