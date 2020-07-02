Global  
 

Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie

Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched legal action in Los Angeles afterdrones were allegedly used to take pictures of their 14-month-old son Archie.A complaint filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday claimsan unnamed individual photographed Archie at their home during lockdown.

Thecouple are claiming the pictures were an invasion of privacy.

