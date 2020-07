Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Covid cases, fatality rate & RTPCR tests

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lauded PM Modi's leadership in India' fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that PM Modi personally monitored the steps that were taken to curb the spread of Covid.

He said that thanks to such efforts India is among the countries with the lowest number of cases and deaths per million.

