Ready to test 200 MLAs for COVID-19: Rajasthan Health Minister

While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 24, the Health Minister of Rajasthan, Raghu Sharma spoke on statement of Governor Kalraj Mishra.

He said, "If media reports are true about Governor Kalraj Mishra saying that state assembly session can't be conducted due to COVID-19, then we are ready to conduct COVID-19 tests of 200 MLAs." Rajasthan has over 8800 active cases of coronavirus as of July 24.