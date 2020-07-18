Ready to test 200 MLAs for COVID-19: Rajasthan Health Minister

|
Kalraj Mishra Indian politician
Due to 'certain pressure', Governor is not giving directions to call session: CM Ashok Gehlot
Congress, supporting MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to request for assembly sessionRajasthan Congress legislators and MLAs supporting the party have reached the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur to collectively request Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a..
IndiaTimes
Raghu Sharma (politician) Indian politician
COVID-19 death rate 1.87% in Rajasthan, lower than national average: State Health Minister
Free our 19 MLAs, they will return to Congress: Rajasthan Health Minister
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Rajasthan: Congress MLAs sit on 'dharna' at Raj Bhavan, demand assembly sessionRajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a "dharna" at the Raj Bhawan here, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan high court orders status quo on assembly speaker's noticesThe Rajasthan high court on Friday ordered maintaining status quo on disqualification notices issued by the assembly speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs,..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India's Covid-19 case fatality rate drops to 2.38%; recovery rate rises to 63.34%For the third day in a row, the number of Covid-19 recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, with 34,602 patients having recuperated pushing the..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus: Scientists hit out at Chris Whitty over claims will be difficult for UK to eliminate Covid-19Top scientists have hit out at claims by England's chief medical officer that the UK will struggle to eliminate Covid-19.
Independent
Learn to earn: How people are reskilling to survive Covid eraThirty-one-year-old Yodraj Dendukuri spent seven years as a store manager at a mobile phone retailer, and for the last year he had been selling point of sales..
IndiaTimes
Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India
Containing coronavirus spread is our top priority: CM Gehlot
