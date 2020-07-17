Global  
 

Covid vaccine: India begins trials for Covaxin | Oneindioa News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:00s
Covid vaccine: India begins trials for Covaxin | Oneindioa News

Covid vaccine: India begins trials for Covaxin | Oneindioa News

India's Covaxin trials begin at AIIMS; India crosses 13 lakh Coronavirus cases; No flights in Kolkata on July 25 and 29; Ashok Gehlot demands that Governor call Assembly session; Sonia Gandhi praises Narasimha Rao in birth centenary year; Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel speaks on rift with Centre; Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque and more news #CovidVaccine #Covaxin #HagiaSophia

