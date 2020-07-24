‘We have to open up the schools’: Vice President Mike Pence discusses safe schooling in Indiana
Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Indianapolis Friday to discuss reopening schools in the coming months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
acorn2 RT @wiobyrne: If 5% of adults in a community have Covid-19, we expect 5% of school employees to have it even if they are at no greater risk… 19 seconds ago
Duke RT @RedState: Michiganians are told they wont know if their school opens up until days before it might open up. This might make parents a t… 2 minutes ago
Ingrid Scheibler RT @juliettekayyem: Polling must have shown that suburban women are not stupid, stay at home, or white. They really want schools open thoug… 3 minutes ago
Scotty McGuire RT @Boyd_2650: 🔴🔵IT’S TIME TO END ALL LOCKDOWNS & OPEN UP AMERICA! OPEN THE SCHOOLS TO SAVE LIVES! 🔥Suicides & opioid deaths have increased… 3 minutes ago
Donald D. McDonald RT @lisakw313: @NickRiccardi This is why we can't open schools. Even if kids don't usually have serious cases initially, we could end up wi… 3 minutes ago
Natalie Brophy RT @BySamanthaWest: Turns out I missed a lot on my vacation ... Most Fox Valley schools have now unveiled their plans for the fall.
Parent… 3 minutes ago
tab herb RT @MatthewVainaus3: The largest part of my property tax bill is the school part, so I do find it to be bullshit to keep schools closed for… 3 minutes ago
Dave @Pismo_B Why doesn't Black Lives Matter, with corporate sponsors, open Trade Schools in the Black communities so… https://t.co/WeSeT9dZNY 4 minutes ago
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit vaccine sitesBoth the president and vice president visited locations where the vaccine will be tested. President Trump hopes for a vaccine by election day.
Donald Trump's close aide infected with Covid; officials deny risk to PresidentA close aide of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Robert O'Brien, national security advisor to the President of the United States of America is currently in 'self..
Vice President Mike Pence Makes Miami Stop Where COVID Vaccine Trials Are StartingCBS4's Ty Russell reports Pence visited the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine were researchers are enrolling 1,000 people in the next round of clinical trials.