Hamilton County (TN) Health Dept. announces FREE Covid-19 testing sites for this weekend

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 weeks ago

Which job kelly health department is offering free testing or covert, 19 yen this weekend is all the information and everything we need to now is mister bill palmer good morning bell morneau.

I'm doing well about yourself all right.

So again you to the committee health department, course failure, the director of community health services for offering this to our community would need to now about the tes that's happening this weekend with virtual always free with no personages shows you how to report to the foundation of greater shutting all protrude testing at new hope baptist church is located 30 3777 of wilcox boulevard additional trouble-free on this saturday july 23 "harmful ?interesting sorry percentage is today human to one.

On sunday at the same location.

The results of seven of wilcox will hold off his church sunday is tom.

I was 12 noon to three p.m.

Transportation is available are four two three three one five nine one.

Secondly, on a just use available.

Also, bring the task located 1021 will the child was starting the 20 and sunday the 20 sixth seven a.m.

To 11 july 11 1126 lotto six am sorry seven a.m.

To 11.

Lastly, a volkswagen child be hosting a testing site located the old one.

This revolving one buzzwor and drop to exit as our seven five nine seven five nine zero times.

Only would be from eight a is july 26 to write lots of opportunities out and he did mention that transportation is available, you mentioned that this is a free task.

What else do we need to now do we need to have a foreign id available when we pull out.

Do we need to format any of that information is, we we are asking is published will mask will become testing do not have a mass you bring outside the new hope site will provide your sql modification.

If you have that we're not telling anyone where anything else i need to know about me.

What the state.

Sometimes one more time i will also give you the hall.

I never had a similar level.

What else do we need to now group which i more listening audience to please you protocols we've been asking people to his youtube social distancing were you asked all involving some tube t wash her frequent use office all or some forms of intrusion so goals and things are going to keep us safe and just do the duo regularly uses a consistent basis will help to get out of the situation, you spruce to respond absently.

We are all together well.

Thanks for joining up.

Here's a recap of the testing type or this weekend.

It always is in the hamilton county health card online as well