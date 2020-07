Family and Friends gather to honor the lives of two young sisters killed in Lantana on Wednesday

Family and friends of two young women killed Wednesday, gathered Saturday night to honor their lives and speak out against domestic violence.

THOSE WHO HAVEDECIDED TO STAY THOUGH ARESTILL GATHERING AROUND THEMAKE SHIFT MEMORIAL FOR THE 2SISTERS.REBECA AND SOFIA AGES 19 AND20 WERE WERE KILLED WEDNESDAYMORNING BY AN EX BOYFRIENDACCORDING TO THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY SHERIFFMOTHER AND SISTER SAY THEIRFAMILY HOLIDAYS WILL NOW NEVERBE THE SAME.

MANY OF THOSEMOURNING TONIGHT SPEAKING OUTAGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCESAYING IF YOU SEE SOMETHING,SAY SOMETHING.“IARE NORMALLY SUPPOSED TO BETHE CARETAKERS OF WOMEN.SOMETHING LIKE THIS SHOULDNEVER HAPPEN ESPECIALLY TO TWOINNOCENT GIRLS WHO ARE SWEET”THE ALLEGED GUNMAN WASINVOLVED IN A CHASE WITH THE STJOHNON THURSDAY.

POLICE SAY AFTERHTTING SPIKE STRIPS, HE DIEDFROM A SELF INFLICTED GUNSHOTWOUND.

