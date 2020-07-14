Global  
 

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results.

Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match [Video]

Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference following his side’s 3-2victory at home to Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Nigel Pearson's sacking as Watford boss was disappointing, says LMA chief

 League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan says Nigel Pearson's sacking as Watford boss was "disappointing".
BBC News

Football management a 'permanent state of psychological crisis'

 League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan says Nigel Pearson's sacking as Watford boss was "disappointing".
BBC News

Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zone

 London, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
WorldNews

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Champions Liverpool beat Newcastle to finish on 99 points

 Champions Liverpool finish on their highest Premier League points total as they come from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1.
BBC News

Adam Lallana: Brighton close to signing Liverpool midfielder

 Brighton are close to signing Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana on a three-year contract.
BBC News

Tearful Lallana pays tribute to 'selfless' Henderson

 Midfielder Adam Lallana, who is set to leave Liverpool, pays an emotional tribute to his "selfless" friend and captain Jordan Henderson
BBC News

Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea [Video]

Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:45Published
Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion' [Video]

Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth. An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published
Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League [Video]

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Did Bournemouth beach crowds spread coronavirus?

 One month ago, thousands of people visited a beach in Bournemouth, but did they spread coronavirus?
BBC News
PMQs: PM "wrote two versions of every article he published" [Video]

PMQs: PM "wrote two versions of every article he published"

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected claims by Boris Johnson that Labour is biased towards Russia, insisting his party is 'under new management'. During the last PMQs before summer recess, the Labour leader also dismissed the Prime Minister's claim that Labour has had 'more flip flops than a Bournemouth beach'. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:08Published

Bournemouth blaze in beach huts spreads up hillside

 Beachgoers in Bournemouth watch as a hillside is engulfed in flames from the beach hut fire.
BBC News

Bournemouth fire: Flames engulf cliff at beach packed with sunbathers

 A fire has broken out close to sunbathers on a packed Bournemouth beach.
Independent

Bournemouth's five-year top-flight stay over despite win at Everton

 Bournemouth's five-year stay in the Premier League ends despite beating Everton at Goodison Park as Aston Villa's draw at West Ham means they are relegated to..
BBC News
Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival [Video]

Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists he will not give up on Premier League survival after being “deeply hurt” by a dramatic 2-0 defeat to Southampton.VAR denied Cherries striker Sam Surridge a stoppage-time equaliser to leave their hopes of avoiding relegation hanging by a thread.Southampton substitute Che Adams compounded Bournemouth’s misery by adding to Danny Ings’ opener in the final moments – meaning the hosts remain three points adrift of 17th-placed Watford, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third [Video]

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: Visitors secure Champions League place

 Manchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News

Man Utd win to qualify for Champions League at Leicester's expense

 Manchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football [Video]

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was proud after his side's 2-0 win overWolves on the final day of the Premier League season secured Champions Leaguefootball next season for The Blues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Chelsea into Champions League as Wolves miss out on Europa League spot

 Chelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.
BBC News

Chelsea confident on Havertz - Sunday's gossip column

 Chelsea remain confident on Havertz, Messi wants Bielsa at Barca, Wilson set for Spurs move, plus more.
BBC News

Premier League: Aston Villa, Watford, Bournemouth - who will go down?

Which one of Watford, Aston Villa or Bournemouth will stay up on the final weekend of the Premier...
BBC Sport - Published


