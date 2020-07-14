Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

|
|
Watford F.C. Association football club in England
Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match
Nigel Pearson's sacking as Watford boss was disappointing, says LMA chiefLeague Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan says Nigel Pearson's sacking as Watford boss was "disappointing".
Football management a 'permanent state of psychological crisis'League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan says Nigel Pearson's sacking as Watford boss was "disappointing".
Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zoneLondon, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season
Champions Liverpool beat Newcastle to finish on 99 pointsChampions Liverpool finish on their highest Premier League points total as they come from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1.
Adam Lallana: Brighton close to signing Liverpool midfielderBrighton are close to signing Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana on a three-year contract.
Tearful Lallana pays tribute to 'selfless' HendersonMidfielder Adam Lallana, who is set to leave Liverpool, pays an emotional tribute to his "selfless" friend and captain Jordan Henderson
Premier League Association football league in England
Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea
Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'
Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League
Bournemouth Town in England
Did Bournemouth beach crowds spread coronavirus?One month ago, thousands of people visited a beach in Bournemouth, but did they spread coronavirus?
BBC News
PMQs: PM "wrote two versions of every article he published"
Bournemouth blaze in beach huts spreads up hillsideBeachgoers in Bournemouth watch as a hillside is engulfed in flames from the beach hut fire.
Bournemouth fire: Flames engulf cliff at beach packed with sunbathersA fire has broken out close to sunbathers on a packed Bournemouth beach.
A.F.C. Bournemouth Association football club in England
Bournemouth's five-year top-flight stay over despite win at EvertonBournemouth's five-year stay in the Premier League ends despite beating Everton at Goodison Park as Aston Villa's draw at West Ham means they are relegated to..
Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival
Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: Visitors secure Champions League placeManchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
Man Utd win to qualify for Champions League at Leicester's expenseManchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football
Chelsea into Champions League as Wolves miss out on Europa League spotChelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.
Chelsea confident on Havertz - Sunday's gossip columnChelsea remain confident on Havertz, Messi wants Bielsa at Barca, Wilson set for Spurs move, plus more.
