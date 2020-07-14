Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea , and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results.

Chelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was proud after his side's 2-0 win overWolves on the final day of the Premier League season secured Champions Leaguefootball next season for The Blues.

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop.

Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists he will not give up on Premier League survival after being “deeply hurt” by a dramatic 2-0 defeat to Southampton.VAR denied Cherries striker Sam Surridge a stoppage-time equaliser to leave their hopes of avoiding relegation hanging by a thread.Southampton substitute Che Adams compounded Bournemouth’s misery by adding to Danny Ings’ opener in the final moments – meaning the hosts remain three points adrift of 17th-placed Watford, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

Bournemouth's five-year stay in the Premier League ends despite beating Everton at Goodison Park as Aston Villa's draw at West Ham means they are relegated to..

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.

Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion' Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth. An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."

Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season.

Midfielder Adam Lallana, who is set to leave Liverpool, pays an emotional tribute to his "selfless" friend and captain Jordan Henderson

Champions Liverpool finish on their highest Premier League points total as they come from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

London, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..

Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference following his side’s 3-2victory at home to Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.

Which one of Watford, Aston Villa or Bournemouth will stay up on the final weekend of the Premier...

