A Look At The Damage After Hurricane Hanna Slams The Texas Coast Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:36s - Published 5 minutes ago A Look At The Damage After Hurricane Hanna Slams The Texas Coast A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Mona Stepczyk RT @KHOU: Here's a look at damage likely from storm surge at a marina at Cole Park in Corpus Christi, likely from storm surge, after Hurric… 8 hours ago SMorrow @DaRefScottGrady @dountzzface @JoJoFromJerz @RexChapman After 15 inches of rain? Look. We want it to be so but c… https://t.co/EsKSQX1d7g 9 hours ago Lil Fro RT @SVNewsAlerts: #BREAKING UPDATE - A look at damage from the storm surge at a marina at Cole Park in Corpus Christi, likely from storm su… 19 hours ago