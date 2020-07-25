Global  
 

A Look At The Damage After Hurricane Hanna Slams The Texas Coast
A Look At The Damage After Hurricane Hanna Slams The Texas Coast

A Look At The Damage After Hurricane Hanna Slams The Texas Coast

A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power

