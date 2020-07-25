A Look At The Damage After Hurricane Hanna Slams The Texas Coast
A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power
Mona Stepczyk RT @KHOU: Here's a look at damage likely from storm surge at a marina at Cole Park in Corpus Christi, likely from storm surge, after Hurric… 8 hours ago
SMorrow @DaRefScottGrady @dountzzface @JoJoFromJerz @RexChapman After 15 inches of rain? Look. We want it to be so but c… https://t.co/EsKSQX1d7g 9 hours ago
Lil Fro RT @SVNewsAlerts: #BREAKING UPDATE - A look at damage from the storm surge at a marina at Cole Park in Corpus Christi, likely from storm su… 19 hours ago
Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coastTropical Storm Hanna flipped tractor trailers, ripped roofs off houses and thrashed a south Texas coastline already badly hit by COVID-19 infections. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Hurricane Hanna Hits TexasHurricane Hanna Hits Texas
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coastHurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country..