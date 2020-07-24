Global  
 

Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall On Texas Gulf Coast
Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall On Texas Gulf Coast
Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas on Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Hanna Threatens Texas Oil Industry

Tropical storm Hanna is expected to make landfall in Texas on Saturday with heavy rains that could...
Two tropical storms expected to hit U.S. over the weekend

Two big storms are expected to hit the U.S. over the weekend. A tropical depression strengthened...
Tracking the Tropics | July 25 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 25 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Major Storms Headed For Texas And Hawaii [Video]

Major Storms Headed For Texas And Hawaii

Both Texas and Hawaii are bracing for hurricanes this weekend as storms began making their way toward the states Friday night. “The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause..

Tracking Hurricane Hanna, The End Of Gonzalo & Another Wave To Watch [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Hanna, The End Of Gonzalo & Another Wave To Watch

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer is tracking Hurricane Hanna, the end of Gonzalo and begins to watch another wave.

