Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall On Texas Gulf Coast

Tim Sullivan RT @GovAbbott: State Disaster Declaration issued for 32 counties as Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on the Texas Coast.
Texans in the #RGV… 3 seconds ago
M. Louis Panther RT @washingtonpost: Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, makes landfall in South Texas https://t.co/6ujVJUFct0 6 seconds ago
Diane Scharper RT @TonyPannWBAL: What it looks like in the eye wall of Hurricane Hanna as it makes landfall in South Texas this evening. Sound on! https:/… 40 seconds ago
Rafa López RT @cnnbrk: Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas, with sustained winds of 90 mph
https://t.co/2LPBnD6gf7 https://t.co/Qatv… 42 seconds ago
Derek Poore RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas https://t.co/EezzytPaRz 51 seconds ago
Hidalgo County As Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on the Texas Coast, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a State Disaster Declaration for 32 c… https://t.co/U3LnDIAXf9 1 minute ago
Demon RT @ABC7: #HurricaneHanna has made landfall in southeast Texas with winds up to 90 mph https://t.co/YaLOm17FCX 1 minute ago
CreditAnnie RT @yojudenz: Hanna, first hurricane of Atlantic season, makes landfall late Saturday on Texas Gulf Coast https://t.co/lCLIkBCSq7 via @Jus… 2 minutes ago
Tracking the Tropics | July 25 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Major Storms Headed For Texas And HawaiiBoth Texas and Hawaii are bracing for hurricanes this weekend as storms began making their way toward the states Friday night. “The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause..
Tracking Hurricane Hanna, The End Of Gonzalo & Another Wave To WatchCBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer is tracking Hurricane Hanna, the end of Gonzalo and begins to watch another wave.