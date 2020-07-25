Global  
 

Hurricane Hanna Brings Flooding, Strong Winds To Areas Of South Texas
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Hurricane Hanna made landfall in South Texas Saturday afternoon and has brought flooding and strong winds to the area.

