Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hanna's High Winds, Drenching Rains Pound South Texas
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:42s - Published
Hanna's High Winds, Drenching Rains Pound South Texas

Hanna's High Winds, Drenching Rains Pound South Texas

Downgraded to a tropical depression, Hanna passed over the U.S.-Mexico border with winds near 50 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Hanna hits eastern coast of Texas

Hurricane Hanna hit the Padre Island in eastern Texas on Saturday, with winds reaching up to 90 miles...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Two tropical storms expected to hit U.S. over the weekend

Two big storms are expected to hit the U.S. over the weekend. A tropical depression strengthened...
CBS News - Published

Hanna’s rain remains biggest threat to virus hot spot Texas

South Texas was braced for flooding on Sunday after Hanna roared ashore as a hurricane, bringing...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

nbcsandiego

NBC 7 San Diego A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast with high winds and drenching rains. https://t.co/c6yMKrAwY0 4 minutes ago

foxillinois

FOX Illinois A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenchin… https://t.co/LVhdKozw5P 34 minutes ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW Hanna's High Winds, Drenching Rains Pound South Texas https://t.co/bZkxopl2Th 1 hour ago

PeoplesDailyapp

People's Daily app A day after roaring ashore as a #hurricane, #Hanna lashed the US #Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and dr… https://t.co/VQ9rQNibyZ 2 hours ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenchin… https://t.co/zevdcKebaC 2 hours ago

biggniccnrg

Bigg Nicc Energy RT @cbsnewspath: TROPICAL STORM HANNA FLOODS CORPUS CHRISTI- VO/SOT SUN0133- A day after coming ashore as a hurricane, Hanna hit the Texas… 3 hours ago

WhosoeverWill1

LIVINGSTRONGTV.COM Tropical Storm Hanna drenches South Texas amid virus crisis - A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lash… https://t.co/Iiw5ZvSsck 3 hours ago

13WREX

13WREX TROPICAL STORM HANNA: A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna is lashing the Texas Gulf Coast with high wi… https://t.co/uMqAu2wlBd 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast

Tropical Storm Hanna flipped tractor trailers, ripped roofs off houses and thrashed a south Texas coastline already badly hit by COVID-19 infections. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:10Published
Hurricane Hanna Hits Texas [Video]

Hurricane Hanna Hits Texas

Hurricane Hanna Hits Texas

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast [Video]

Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast

Hurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published