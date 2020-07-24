Michelle Miller reports a horse drawn carriage carried Lewis' casket over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama for a final crossing on Sunday.

Rep. John Lewis Will Lie In State At US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis will lie in state at the...

Republicans will unveil the latest version of a coronavirus relief package. Protests continue in...

Photo by Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images Monday’s congressional hearing with the chief...