Rep. John Lewis Will Lie In State At US Capitol
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Michelle Miller reports a horse drawn carriage carried Lewis' casket over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama for a final crossing on Sunday.

Eye On The Day 7/27 [Video]

Eye On The Day 7/27

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Dr. Deborah Birx says some states should close bars to control the coronavirus and Rep. John Lewis lies in state. More news at cbsmiami.com

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:14Published
Memorials Continue For Late Congressman John Lewis [Video]

Memorials Continue For Late Congressman John Lewis

Memorials for the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis continued Sunday; Michelle Miller reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published
Body Of Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, Alabama One Last Time [Video]

Body Of Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, Alabama One Last Time

The bridge was the spot where Lewis and other civil rights leaders made history in 1965. CBS News' Michelle Miller reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:14Published