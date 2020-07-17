Global  
 

Watch: Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal hand over 10 railways locomotives to Bangladesh
India handed over 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh, reflecting its continued efforts to further boost bilateral economic engagement and expand ties with the neighbouring countries notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

The broad gauge locomotives were flagged off to Bangladesh through video conferencing by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

From the Bangladesh side, the online ceremony was attended by Minister of Railway Md.

Nurul Islam Sujan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abul Kalam Abdul Momen.

Bangladesh thanked India for providing the 10 broad gauge diesel locomotives.

"Locos will be useful in handling the growing train operations between India and Bangladesh.

Locos have been modified to suit conditions of Bangladesh railways environment.

India and Bangladesh have come a long way in the last few years," Piyush Goyal said.

In his comments, Goyal underscored the significance of railway cooperation in enhancing bilateral trade and connectivity and in further boosting the economic partnership between the two countries.

All locos have residual life of 28 years or more and are designed for speed of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

